Senate, La Russa: “On fascism? I’d like to make more jokes”

Ignatius Russia talks across the board about different topics, even the most sensitive. The president of the Senate reveals background and reiterates some of his political positions. “If mine son told me to be homosexual? I would accept with sorry the news. Because I believe – says La Russa to “Belve” on Rai Due and reported by Corriere della Sera – that a heterosexual person like me wants the son looks like him. But if it doesn’t, be patient. Would be as if he were a Milan fan“. La Russa also addresses the issue of the center-right and women. “Their aesthetic level And decreased – he argues – however the quality, the capacity has increased. I don’t look at the ones on the left. Equality in politics is not achieved with women’s quotas, it will be achieved when a woman fat, ugly and dumb will cover one important charge. On the bust of Benito Mussolinihe says: “He wants it my sister“.

“She said – continues La Russa – that she was sick of hearing about it. She says, who said that dad left it to you? He left it to us. So i gave it to him. I don’t have it anymore”. Turning to less dated questions, the «shitby Silvio Berlusconi the day of the election of La Russa as head of Palazzo Madama. “It wasn’t for meera for Georgia who had set limits on ministers, Rumble in particular, because the past relationship between her and FdI did not allow them to be overcome. But, more than for Giorgia, it was for Fdi. And it’s the first time I’ve said that. It is on fascism? “Here sometimes it would be nice to make jokes, I hate this politically correct. But there I must be careful“.

