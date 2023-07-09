Home » La Russa inconvenient for the majority. Meloni tries to stop him, but…
FdI, with Ignazio Meloni has limited sovereignty

They used to consider it authoritative, but now it’s cumbersome. Yet they have to keep him instead of him. Immovable, but certainly uncomfortable. Ignatius LaRussa he makes many, too many. As he writes The printtaken from Dagospy, in his party they know this and have long since organized a sort of emergency system that is activated at every shot from the senator. For Giorgia Meloni, since the days of the foundation of the Brothers of Italy, Ignazio has been a useful and at times decisive guide, he opened doors and, if necessary, even knew how to slam them, but in this phase his figure is becoming, listening to the internal debate to FdI, more of a problem than a support.

The La Russa issue is serious, also because, unlike ministers and undersecretaries, the president of the Senate will remain so for the entire duration of the legislature, in his own way. And the fear of many in via della Scrofa is that the real target of the investigations on Daniela Santanche could it be him, who has always been linked to the Minister of Tourism, for political, professional and even friendship reasons. The meeting with the entrepreneur’s lawyers, in which the president of the Senate allegedly dispensed advice on legal strategy, but in fact also political strategy, reveals a conflict if not of interests, at least of areas.

Meloni knows this and has tried once again to appeal to common sense, if not to institutional discipline: “Don’t talk anymore”. The reference is to the judicial case involving the son Leonardo Apache, when La Russa, through a note, expressed doubts about the version of a girl who denounced the rape which, according to the story of the young woman, took place in the house of the president of the Senate. The prime minister got upset and demanded that the shot be corrected. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last. But La Russa is perhaps the only member of his party over which the prime minister has limited sovereignty.

