La Russa Jr, the prosecutors want covered sims and chats. The wrath of the girl’s father

La Russa, Jr, the girl’s father: “He’s hiding something”. Prosecutors insist on sims and chats

“I acknowledge the non-spontaneous delivery of the SIM of the telephone involved. VGiven the delicacy of the events, I believe that this fact is the demonstration of a will to hide something. Above all by those who preached the abolition of parliamentary immunities, as written in the newspapers, let alone in front of an alleged crime of sexual violence”. This is the position expressed by the father of the girl who denounced Leonardo La Russa for sexual violence, reported by Repubblica .

“There will be collaboration”, reiterated yesterday Ignazio La Russa, met by Repubblica near his law firm. Meanwhile, according to the Fatto Quotidiano, “lThe Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office still intends to ask the Senate Board for authorization to obtain not only the SIM, registered in the name of the La Russa law firm administered by his son Geronimo and of which the president of the Senate is still a shareholder, but also access to any chats which, although covered by art. 68 of the Constitution on the guarantees of parliamentarians, will be considered relevant for the purposes of the investigation”.

It is a “step, however, linked in a decisive way to the results that will arrive from the analysis of the boy’s mobile phone which, unlike the SIM, was “completely available”. Il Fatto Quotidiano also claims that the right is worried by the story. “The fact that there is no precedent for requests for authorizations of wholly or partially overlapping content that have landed in this and previous legislatures before the Senate and House Executives fuels the concern. The mere fact, however, that more than someone is compulsing cases that present some analogy with that of La Russa jr, gives the measure of the state of pre-alert”.

