La Russa, new controversy: “There is no anti-fascism in the Constitution”

Schlein: “Anti-fascism is our Constitution”

“There is no reference to anti-fascism in the Constitution. I believe that this happened under the pressure of the moderate parties who did not want to give this gift to the PCI and the USSR”. Thus spoke the president of the Senate Ignatius LaRussain an interview with Republicin view of the 25 April for which, he announces, “I’ll do something that everyone will agree on“, but without going into details.

The second office of the State therefore underlines that the term “anti-fascism” was not included in the Charter. Thus it justifies the fact that that word never appears in the motion presented by the centre-right on 25 April and not voted for precisely for this reason by the opposition. However, La Russa specifies that “fully share the values ​​of the Resistance, seen as the overcoming of a dictatorship. The problem is that the PCI and then the left appropriated those values. This is a historical fact. And I’ve always opposed that.”

When asked if it is still possible today to make a distinction between common history and partisan reading, La Russa replies: “In reading some of the positions of the Anpi (National Association of Italian Partisans) it seems to me that I can say yes. Look, even the right, in its history, has nominated the partisans. How many useless controversies about my sentences“. About his statements about via Rasella: “The fact that I embraced Fiuggi’s turn speaks for me. What should I do? Then Fini went further, but I still believe that when he defined fascism as an absolute evil he was talking about the racial laws. Whatever one says or does is exploited”. On Lollobrigida and the “ethnic substitution” he states: “But do you really think he is a white supremacist? He himself said that he didn’t know what he was saying, or rather he didn’t know Kalergi’s conspiracy theory.”

