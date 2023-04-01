La Russa on Via Rasella is disavowed by the allies

Politics and history: words, far from peaceful, were pronounced by Ignazio La Russa 3 weeks before April 25th : “The attack in via Rasella was a not very noble page of the Resistance, those killed were a band of semi-retired and non-Nazi members of the SS. The red partisans didn’t want a democratic Italy“.

But historians have denied the second authority of the state, born of the resistance against the ruthless fascist dictatorship. The first Bozen battalion was operational in Istria and the second in the Belluno area, where it was involved in the massacre of the Biois Valley in August 1944. Both mainly carried out anti-partisan activities, a task to which the third battalion was also assigned. The words of La Russa on the Germans killed in via Rasella – they were 33 35-year-old soldiers, who carried rifles on their shoulders and hand grenades on their waists – were not appreciated understatement by the opposition. Pigi Bersani: “The second office of the State reaffirms and relaunches the fascist falsehoods about the Resistance. I think the bell is ringing. It’s time to say: enough!”.

Someone has accused the President of the Senate of wanting to delegitimize the Resistance to rehabilitate fascism. No consensus for La Russa even from Meloni’s government ally, Silvio Berlusconi, whose father, Luigi, was a staunch democrat and anti-fascist.

Subscribe to the newsletter

