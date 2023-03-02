Listen to the audio version of the article

La Spezia is the first Italian port to adopt a full electric vessel, with zero environmental impact, for carrying out port services. A project in line with the green strategy of the Eastern Ligurian Sea Port System Authority.

The new vessel, which has arrived at the port of call, will be operational shortly and will be used for the collection, transport and waste disposal service from the ships stationed at the port of La Spezia. A service performed by Sepor on concession of the Adsp.

16m boat

Elettra, this is the name of the boat, which refers to the historic ship-laboratory of Guglielmo Marconi, is 16.5 meters long, 4.6 meters wide and has a gross tonnage of 25 tons. She is also equipped with two 176 kilowatt electric motors and powered by solid-state lithium batteries.

To guarantee navigation safety, the boat, which has two holds to simplify the management of differentiated collection, allowing the separation of materials already in the collection phase, also has a backup diesel engine which will start automatically only in case of battery depletion.

Recharge from renewable sources

The vessel will be recharged using the power supply coming from the Sepor platform for waste treatment, located on the Garibaldi pier, inside the port. Approximately 40% of the infrastructure is powered by energy produced through the photovoltaic system it is equipped with; while the remaining 60% of the available energy is introduced from the network, with provenance, certified, from renewable sources.