La versione greca del naufragio di Pylos

On the eve of the elections on 25 June, the shores of the Aegean are shaken by a new tragedy, which this time is not only Greek. By now everyone knows the umpteenth sea ​​disaster off Pylos without definitive figures regarding the dead (we are talking about 700 bodies lost at sea), of which only 78 are the bodies recovered. As is often the case when it comes to anything about Greece you listen to everyone’s side except the Greeks.

It had already happened at the time of the economic crisis of 2009, when only a few and too late openly said that the conditions set up to guarantee the aid were a halter. It happened in the times of the end of primo lockdownGreece was accused of banning access to Italians for the summer of 2020, when the Greek authorities had limited themselves to copying the provisions of many Italian regions.

The Greek version of the shipwreck

Let’s try to see the situation from the perspective of where the shipwreck happened. The newspaper Kathimerinithe country’s leading newspaper reports a Coast Guard official’s statement to the newspaper “It was a trip that had been organized for a long time”.

He was asked to comment on reports of the trawler being towed by their ship and said that shortly before 11pm the crew of the Coast Guard vessel illuminated the vessel with floodlights and through loudspeakers on board informed people that because ofexcess weight they were in danger and that they would not have been able to reach the Italian coasts, the destination of the journey verified later. Coast Guardsmen even used a rope to tie themselves to the vessel and monitor the conditions inside. However, some say that the docking took place only after the “permission” from the ship.

However, some of those on board who did not want to be transferred to Greece instead of Italy (No help! Go Italy they cried), they would untie the rope to continue their course north. The accident occurred at 11pm, several hours before the vessel sank. This the official version on the Greek side. But recently this version (ie the destination in Italy and the landing with ropes) was recently contested by the BBC.

What’s going to happen?

In recent days a Kalamata the new executive director of Frontex has also arrived, Hans Leitens. In a short statement he expressed his support for the Greek authorities. In the closed-door meeting, according to Kathimerini, Greek officials expressed their concerns about the difficulties in dealing with similar incidents involving the smuggling of large numbers of migrants on the high seas.

Meanwhile, investigations have also begun on the front of the traffickers.

I am new ones the people accused of being the organizers of the trip on the fishing boat crammed to capacity and sunk, let us remember, in international waters off the coast of Pylos. The charges, formalized by the public prosecutor, are of criminal association aimed at the illegal entry of migrants. The accused are all of Egyptian nationality, aged between 21 and 40, but to date only one of them has admitted guilt.

political reactions

Like any self-respecting tragedy, the drama moves from the stage of the sea political scene. The main actor in chronological order was Alexis Tsipras leader of the left-wing opposition Syriza party. Tsipras declared that “sensitive questions require precise answers: what are the protocols? What is our priority? Is human life our priority or not? Is it true that the docking took place only after the traffickers’ permission?”. But then as a shrewd politician he concluded “I don’t want to blame the men and women of the coast guard”. In short, the accusation is not straight to the port leaders but directed to the party of New Democracy dell’ex premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis (probable new winner).

The response from the top management of ND is ready: “While the search operation for the rescue of the shipwrecked by the port authorities is still underway and while our country is managing the great humanitarian tragedy that took place in international waters with responsibility and sensitivity, Tsipras presents as an ‘expert-investigator’ of maritime accidents and ‘ready to give answers’”.

Tsipras then further corrected the shot, stating that “we are not trying to draw conclusions. These will come out of the process that will take place later. We didn’t come here to blame. In fact, we came here to congratulate Coast Guard and Armed Forces personnel who have made superhuman efforts to save lives.” Concepts reaffirmed in the interview with La Repubblica last Sunday where he reiterates the support to port authorities but points the finger at the policy of the ND leader.

Beyond the very hot electoral period for known reasons (voting takes place on Sunday 25 June), there is an aspect often underestimated by those who judge Greece (either because they don’t observe it or because they pay little attention) which comes from its thousand-year history : when the borders were safe the miscellaneous poleis they waged war against each other. But if the enemy came from outside the internal wars ended and the forces of all the cities formed a common front and there was no more compact army.

Now, it’s not a war and neither the migrants nor the EU are enemies of course, but be careful to all point the same finger at Greece because everyone will shield and “if Athens cries, not even the others will laugh”.

