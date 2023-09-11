Home » Lab24 and «Climate and environment» enrich the Sole 24 Ore website with content
Lab24 and «Climate and environment» enrich the Sole 24 Ore website with content

Lab24 and «Climate and environment» enrich the Sole 24 Ore website with content

In addition to the Sustainability channel, the Sole 24 Ore website talks about environmental issues in the innovative Lab24 format (with a strong visual impact, with longform surveys and interactive rankings of sustainability leaders created with Statista) and in the «Climate» special and environment”, a dossier with news, analyzes and data, which brings together in a single hub all the site’s insights dedicated to the topic of environment and sustainability.

Lab24, coordinated by Il Sole 24 Ore journalist Luca Salvioli, is an innovative format that offers the public unpublished investigations with a strong visual connotation. Great attention is dedicated to green issues, such as the series of longforms on the climate emergency, including “The custodians of water”, to understand the causes of the serious drought that has been affecting our country for months and analyze possible actions to mitigate the damage caused. On Lab24, the interactive and navigable rankings of the Sustainability Leader rankings also stand out, created by Sole 24 Ore and the leading data analysis company Statista.

The multimedia special «Climate and environment», on the other hand, is a dossier updated every week with the latest news, insights and data on the ecological transition underway to mitigate climate change on the planet and the harmful effects on man and his ecosystem. In the series of articles, topics such as the drought that puts agriculture and hydroelectricity in difficulty, the challenges of sustainability, the consequences of climate change in particular on Italian territory and a series of best practices suggested by researchers or implemented by companies.

