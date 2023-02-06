Listen to the audio version of the article

Sidel expands its offer in the labeling sector and strengthens its presence in strategic market segments. Makro Labeling maintains its independence and becomes part of an international group that will allow it to embark on a new phase of development and growth. The Sidel Group, one of the global leaders in the supply of machines, complete lines and services for packaging beverages, food and home and personal care products, today announced the acquisition of Makro Labelling, a Mantuan company based in Goito which operates in the sector of modular labeling machines.

Following the acquisition, Makro will maintain full independence, operational headquarters, management, structure and sales channels.

“Thanks to the acquisition of Makro, which has built its success on the thirty years of experience of its founders, innovation, an effective sales network, timely service and operational agility,” explains the president and CEO by Sidel Monica Gimre – Sidel pursues its growth objectives in the labeling sector and in dynamic markets such as wine, spirits, food, household, and personal care. We will be able to present ourselves to the market with a complete range of products and technologies.

«The union with Sidel – adds Simone Marcantoni, General Manager of Makro Labeling – is an opportunity for further development and growth. After the acquisition, Makro will retain its full autonomy as a unit within the Sidel Group, with its current operational headquarters, organization and sales channels. At the same time we will be able to exploit and develop interesting synergies, to exchange best practices and to offer an even richer experience to our employees and, consequently, to our customers».

Sidel has been present in Mantua for over twenty years with its own production site mainly dedicated to the development and production of industrial labellers that reach speeds of 90,000 containers per hour.