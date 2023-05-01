Labor Day – a day for reform!

If there are not enough workers for vacancies, the balance of power on the labor market also changes. “It would be desirable if politicians also took more notice of these changes,” demands IW economist Holger Schäfer. Because the labor market is shaped by the idea of ​​​​protecting powerless workers. However, this protection sometimes comes at the expense of efficiency and innovation. “In a labor market in which employees can confidently and powerfully stand up for their interests, the relationship between security for employees versus flexibility and openness to opportunities would have to be readjusted,” comments Schäfer.

