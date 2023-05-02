Labor decree: cut to the term wedge, another 10-12 billion will be needed from 2024

Will salaries increase with the work decree?

The government has cut the share of gross salary that employers pay in social security contributions for all incomes up to 35,000 euros by 4% percentage points after the three points already cut with the 2023 budget law. As explained by the minister del Lavoro Marina Calderone “the additional four points mean that for those with incomes of up to 25 thousand euros there is a reduction of about 70% of the contribution levy.