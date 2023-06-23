Labor Decree, green light for the new Inclusion Allowance

Green light to Senate to the Labor decree, with 96 votes in favour, 55 votes against and 10 abstentions. The measure is now being examined by the Chamber. The decree law introduces the measure that replaces the Citizenship Income, the Inclusion Check (Adi), which takes effect from 1 January 2024, to replace the M5s flag subsidy repealed by the Budget law starting from the same date. The text also increases the tax wedge cut from 1 July to 31 December of this year.

The latest changes to the Work decree

During the examination in the Commission and in the Chamber at Palazzo Madama some innovations were introduced, such as the extension of the smart working per i ‘fragili’ and parents of children under 14 in the private sector until the end of the year and for the vulnerable in the PA until 30 September; moreover, it has been envisaged that in addition to the extension, it will also be possible to renew the fixed-term contracts without cause, within 12 months. Sui fringe benefit the increase to 3,000 euros remains for employees with children, but it has been clarified that the exemption also concerns the contribution as well as the tax part.

Texts revised in the classroom

Yesterday the Senate Chamber approved – with 161 votes in favor (including Pd and M5s), 3 against and one abstention – an amendment to the Labor decree which concerns the parameters of the equivalence scale of the inclusion allowance, after the text has been revised. It was one of the 12 amendments proposed by the rapporteur Paola Mancini of Fdi, on which the opinion of the Budget commission was lacking, because the majority had gone down due to the absence of two senators from Fi.

The incident was then recovered with the vote of a new opinion and a mini-revision of the amendments (including the withdrawal of the proposal to allocate 1 million for institutional communication).

Among the other innovations approved, with an amendment presented in extremis by the rapporteur, an increase of 5 million was envisaged in the support fund for the families of victims of serious accidents at work, to compensate for the cut in allowances envisaged by ministerial decree 75 of the last May 18.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

