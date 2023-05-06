Labor Decree, the Inclusion Allowance will cost 5.4 billion

The new inclusion allowance will cost 5.4 billion in 2024

There will be 733,000 households benefiting from theInclusion checkthe new instrument that will replace from 2024 the Basic income, for an estimated cost for next year of 5.487 billion. This is quantified in the Technical Report al Work decreejust published in Official journal. The number of beneficiary households progressively rose over the decade, reaching 808,000 at a cost of 6.053 billion in 2033.

The Report explains that for the quantification of the charges “the entry and exit rates tested were taken into account in the analysis of the trend of the basic income recipients and of the demographic variables”. A number of is assumed for this audience recruitment of 18,000 a year for permanent contracts e 47 thousand a year for fixed-term and seasonal contracts, with an estimated cost for the exemption from contributions ranging from 78.3 million in 2024 to 119.4 million in 2033.

Income valid until the end of the year

Il Basic incomehowever, it will be kept until 31 December 2023 for an audience estimated at 191 thousand households, with an average amount of 543 euros, for an average number of months equal to 3.7 and a consequent total expenditure of 384 million for this year. It is envisaged that the seven-month time limit does not apply when the beneficiaries have been taken care of by social services, as they cannot be activated for work.

Training support for 175,000 beneficiaries in 2023

For what concern Support for training and workthe new At-Work Activation Tool launching in September, will cover 175 thousand beneficiaries in 2023 (for an expense of 112.5 million), which will rise to 322 thousand next year (cost 1.354 billion). The technical report of the Labor decree provides for it, estimating a progressive decrease from 2025 (284 thousand beneficiaries) to 2033 (133 thousand).

To calculate the costs of the contribution exemption envisaged for those who hire recipients of the ‘Support’, it is assumed, in 2024, a number of hires equal to 25,000 for permanent contracts and 55,000 for fixed-term and seasonal contracts, which from 2025 will become six thousand and 13 thousand respectively.