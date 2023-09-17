Labor dispute in the USA – strike brings production to a standstill in several US car plants – News

Contents

The employees are demanding 36 percent more wages. The labor dispute could become a problem for President Biden.

In a first-of-its-kind step, factories belonging to the major US car manufacturers General Motors (GM), Ford and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) will be on strike at the same time. In a first step, 13,000 employees took part in the strike.

The work stoppages began on Friday night after a deadline for wage negotiations expired. The strike initially took place at a GM plant in Missouri, a Stellantis plant in Ohio and a Ford factory in Michigan. The work stoppages affect several popular models such as the Jeep Wrangler.

There is also a strike in Hollywood

The more than 11,000 screenwriters of the Writers Guild have been on strike in the USA for more than four months. In mid-July, around 16,000 actors from the acting union SAG-AFTRA also joined the writers. Among other things, they demand better remuneration and rules for the use of artificial intelligence. There are no signs that the strike will end soon. After all, a schedule should now be drawn up for new negotiations. These were last canceled at the beginning of August without any results.

The president of the UAW union had stated before the work stoppage that, depending on how the negotiations progress, further work stoppages could follow at other locations.

Possibly a problem for Biden

The labor dispute also puts President Joe Biden in a quandary: He has traditionally been very pro-union, but a setback for the US economy could reduce his hopes of being re-elected in just over a year.

A prolonged, widespread strike in the auto industry could have a significant impact on the US economy. Biden has already sought talks with both sides.

This not only has to do with the presidential election next year, but also with the fact that Biden has always been committed to the concerns of workers: good jobs with decent wages that a family can live on. These issues may also become important in the upcoming election campaign.

36 percent more wages demanded

The UAW union has around 150,000 members. She is calling for wage increases of 36 percent over four years. According to the union boss, the employers did not exceed 20 percent with their offers.

They also refused to grant additional vacation days and increase pensions, which are secured by company funds.

Huge investments are being made in e-mobility

“The US car companies made huge profits last year, so they could actually easily respond to the union’s wage demands,” says SRF business editor Klaus Bonanomi.

However, the US auto industry – with the exception of Tesla – has completely missed the transformation towards more efficient, smaller and, above all, electrically powered cars in recent years.

Therefore, immense investments are necessary to catch up with Chinese car manufacturers, for example, who concentrate entirely on electric cars, says Bonanomi. And that’s why the options for salary increases for employees are limited.

Inflation depresses sales figures

“At the same time, Americans have less money due to high inflation and are currently more likely to buy a used car,” the business editor continued. Accordingly, US car manufacturers are now struggling with sales problems.

After all, US car manufacturers are helped by the fact that the USA is imposing high import tariffs on cars from China. This is currently 27.5 percent. Nevertheless, Chinese electric cars remain attractive to some Americans, especially since there is little choice of electric vehicles produced in the USA.