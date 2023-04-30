Labor law: social partners find a compromise

Labor Law: How the “Frontal Assault on Workers’ Health” Failed Auditors and fiduciaries should organize their working hours more flexibly in the future. The social partners have agreed on this compromise. Only: The liberalization turbos wanted to go much further. Why did they fail.

For advocates of more flexible working hours, the time clock is a relic of days gone by. Bild: Keystone

The mountain gave birth to a mouse. There is hardly any other way of summarizing what the Economic Commission of the Council of States presented on Tuesday. For six years she tinkered with the labor law. The result was a little reform, in the end she was not involved in the development of it. The social partners negotiated the mini-compromise – on their own. For the influential commission it is a defeat with an announcement.