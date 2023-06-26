Labor market – Bartsch criticizes the minimum wage proposal as far too low

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Left faction leader Dietmar Bartsch has criticized the minimum wage commission’s proposal as far too low. “The recommendation is disappointing and a slap in the face for low earners,” Bartsch told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland”.

These are the hardest hit by extremely high food and energy prices. “A 3.4 percent increase with double inflation is a severe loss in real wages.” Bartsch added: “14 euros would be necessary for social cohesion in the country.” Less than 14 euros meant “millions of old-age poverty” in the long term, he told RND. “Overall, we need higher wages in Germany for more social justice, better pensions and stable social security funds.”

On Monday morning in Berlin, the Minimum Wage Commission proposed raising the lower wage limit from the current 12.00 to 12.41 euros on January 1, 2024 and one year later to 12.82 euros.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

