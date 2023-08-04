Labor market – city day criticizes planned savings for young unemployed

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The German Association of Cities is calling on the federal government to drop planned savings in the care of young unemployed people under the age of 25. “We warn against moving the unemployed young people from the job centers to the employment agencies in order to relieve the federal budget and thus massively endangering the networks and aid,” said managing director Helmut Dedy of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

The hoped-for relief of around 900 million euros in the federal budget will be at the expense of the young people. In the future, young unemployed people will no longer be looked after by the job centers, but by the employment agencies. This is then paid for by the contribution-financed unemployment insurance, but not by the federal budget. Dedy said that it is often about young people with a difficult living environment “who, despite many vacancies, cannot find an apprenticeship position. Debt, addiction or psychological problems are some of the keywords.” There is a wide help network for young people in the cities together with the job centers. “The cities urgently appeal not to throw the successful work in the holistic care of unemployed young people and their families overboard,” said Dedy. Recently, the 400 job centers in Germany had sharply criticized the government’s plans for looking after young unemployed people in a fire letter. According to the monthly report by the Federal Employment Agency, around 242,000 under-25s are currently unemployed.

HOME PAGE