Labor market – DGB calls for the end of the debate on restrictions on the right to strike

Berlin (German news agency) – DGB boss Yasmin Fahimi calls for a quick end to the debate on possible restrictions on the right to strike. If the corresponding demands are meant seriously, “then there will even be a very violent conflict,” said Fahimi on Deutschlandfunk.

It is incomprehensible with what “frivolity” the basic rights of trade unions should be encroached upon here. “And all this talk about how we wouldn’t deal with it responsibly is just ridiculous,” said the trade unionist. For example, Germany is a country with the fewest strike days in all of Europe. In addition, proportionality is already imposed on the unions today.

“This is judicial law, spoken law, which we must abide by.” There are already emergency response plans, whether in hospitals or in power plants. “And this chatter about restricting the right to strike is an encroachment, not only on our constitutional rights, but it’s an attempt to end up silencing the workers,” Fahimi said. “Because collective bargaining without the right to strike is ultimately collective begging.”

She cannot recommend continuing this discussion.

