Home » Labor market – DGB calls for the end of the debate on restrictions on the right to strike
Business

Labor market – DGB calls for the end of the debate on restrictions on the right to strike

by admin
Labor market – DGB calls for the end of the debate on restrictions on the right to strike

.

Berlin (German news agency) – DGB boss Yasmin Fahimi calls for a quick end to the debate on possible restrictions on the right to strike. If the corresponding demands are meant seriously, “then there will even be a very violent conflict,” said Fahimi on Deutschlandfunk.

It is incomprehensible with what “frivolity” the basic rights of trade unions should be encroached upon here. “And all this talk about how we wouldn’t deal with it responsibly is just ridiculous,” said the trade unionist. For example, Germany is a country with the fewest strike days in all of Europe. In addition, proportionality is already imposed on the unions today.

“This is judicial law, spoken law, which we must abide by.” There are already emergency response plans, whether in hospitals or in power plants. “And this chatter about restricting the right to strike is an encroachment, not only on our constitutional rights, but it’s an attempt to end up silencing the workers,” Fahimi said. “Because collective bargaining without the right to strike is ultimately collective begging.”

She cannot recommend continuing this discussion.

HOME PAGE

See also  Environmental protection - Göring-Eckardt criticizes the chancellor's climate protection ambitions

You may also like

Who is Boulaye Dia, the striker who ruined...

Overnight external market: European and American stock markets...

Labor market in April: more unemployed in Berlin,...

Concertone May 1, here is the lineup. On...

“Production is not coming back to Europe”

Sony, profits at the top thanks to chips...

Here is the government’s work decree: tax-free fringe...

“You can only take what you have in...

FS ready to sell its former railway yards:...

VW seals the demise of the Russian car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy