Berlin (German news agency) – Before International Women’s Day on Wednesday, the chairwoman of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi, called for more efforts to ensure equal pay between the sexes. In particular, the Pay Transparency Act must be tightened, said Fahimi on Tuesday evening of the “RTL Direkt” program.

“There must now be a much, much more consistent implementation. I hope that the directive from Brussels will now give more impetus and that this directive will also be implemented consistently in federal law. This includes lower threshold values ​​and a right to class action,” said Fahimi. Unlike before, smaller companies should also be obliged to disclose the salaries of their employees, the DGB boss demanded on “Equal Pay Day” (7 March).

“Because women often work in typical women’s jobs in an industry structure that is very fragmented. And that’s why it’s all the more true that disclosure is not possible here.” Fahimi also spoke out in favor of structural improvements in female-dominated professions: “We simply need an upgrade of these so-called women’s professions. I find it unspeakable when women are now told: ‘Well, you just have to take better care of your career decisions.’ It Of course, it must be about making sure that there is simply better pay in the social and educational sectors, in the schools and in the public sector.”

See also  Rates Australia: central bank RBA raises rates to 3.6%. 'Inflation remains very high'

