Labor market – DGB demands the establishment of immigration offices in municipalities

Berlin (German news agency) – The head of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi, called for the establishment of immigration offices throughout Germany before Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) traveled to South America. “The Skilled Immigration Act is an important step in the right direction, but I fear that it will not be enough to bring enough people from abroad to Germany,” she told the newspapers of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Monday edition).

“In addition to a federal immigration agency, we need immigration offices in the municipalities that offer holistic one-stop support for immigration and integration,” she added. The former SPD member of the Bundestag recalled the many challenges for immigrants in Germany: “The skilled workers need support, for example in learning the language, looking for accommodation, family reunification and looking for a place in a daycare center.” They also needed information about the local infrastructure and the living environment. “These tasks should be taken over by the immigration offices for a certain period of time to make it easier for the skilled workers to arrive,” Fahimi demands. She also advocates “entering into more training partnerships with different countries”. Interested people would complete their training abroad, could continue to work there or decide to come to Germany with the appropriate incentives.

