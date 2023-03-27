Home Business Labor market – DIW sees great potential for further strikes
Labor market – DIW sees great potential for further strikes

by admin
Labor market – DIW sees great potential for further strikes

Berlin (dts news agency) – The President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher, sees great potential for further strikes. “Today’s strike day could only mark the beginning of an intense labor dispute. We are currently experiencing a turning point in the labor market, away from an employer’s market towards an employee’s market,” said Fratzscher of the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday).

“Due to the great shortage of skilled workers, employees are gaining power and thus the possibility of enforcing higher wage agreements,” said the DIW President. “Today’s strike may have hit some companies hard, but it only has low costs for the economy as a whole, since many were able to adapt and work remotely. Nevertheless, it is important and desirable to strengthen social partnerships in order to avoid major industrial disputes in the future,” said Fratzscher .

