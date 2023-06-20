Labor market – Employees feel more efficient in the home office

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Many employees believe that working from home leads to an increase in performance. This is the result of a study by the Technical University (TU) Darmstadt on the subject of “Work from Home”, which the newspapers of the Funke media group (Wednesday editions) report on.

76 percent of those surveyed stated that they work efficiently in their home office. In the corporate office, only 61 percent agreed with this statement. Overall, 60 percent of those surveyed stated that they worked more successfully and were happier in their home office. 43 percent of the employees surveyed would even resign if their company demanded that they only work in the office. According to the study, flexible working can also have an impact on health: according to the survey, employees who work from home suffer less often from burnout. About a third stated that they suffered from the overload disorder. However, the more hours employees spent working from home, the lower the level of burnout. From December 2022 to March 2023, a total of 1,136 office workers who regularly work on computers in their job were surveyed in Germany for the study. “The development is a major new challenge for companies,” said Andreas Pfnür, head of the department of real estate management and construction management at the TU Darmstadt and one of the authors of the study, the Funke newspapers. There are still many people who would like to go to work, but the pressure on the inner-city real estate market will remain high: “Far less office space will simply be needed.” Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has been campaigning for a right to mobile work for a long time. When asked by Funke, the Federal Ministry of Labor pointed out that there was no further progress with the “Mobile Work Act”. However, a discussion process lasting several months is currently underway on the labor and occupational safety and health aspects of mobile work. The talks, which would also determine how to proceed, should be completed in the summer, the ministry said. The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) is putting pressure on a corresponding law. “A high level of productivity in the home office is possible, but this is not without prerequisites,” said Oliver Suchy, Head of the Policy and Good Work Department at the DGB Federal Executive Board, the Funke newspapers. Rules are needed, however, since working from home also has its downsides, such as employers expecting permanent availability or unpaid overtime and inadequate equipment. “That’s why we are striving for a legal framework for working from home,” said Suchy. The Federal Association of Medium-Sized Businesses, on the other hand, is pushing for more leeway: “Flexibility in the choice of work location leads to higher productivity if the agreements are organized in a spirit of partnership, trust and internally. After all, companies and employees know best what works locally and what doesn’t.” , said the BMVD federal chairman Markus Jerger the Funke newspapers. There is a need for more support for trust-based working time models.

