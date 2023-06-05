Home » Labor Market – Employer President Dulger for longer workweeks
Labor Market – Employer President Dulger for longer workweeks

Berlin (German news agency) – In view of the 1.7 million vacancies in Germany, employers are warning of the negative effects on the German economy and are in favor of longer working hours. “The shortage of skilled workers and workers is poison for companies,” said the President of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA), Rainer Dulger, the “Bild” (Tuesday edition).

“Because of this growth brake, we are now stuck in a recession.” The trip by Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) and Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) to South America “does not replace action in the other necessary areas: quality assurance in education, better care for children and those in need of care, flexible working hours and also longer weekly, annual and lifetime working times.” In order to implement these things, “recognisably more political courage is needed,” warned Dulger. He did not make any concrete statements about how many hours, for example, the weekly working time should be extended. The employers’ association Gesamtmetall had recently demanded an increase in weekly working hours by up to four hours to 42 hours. As “Bild” continues to write, the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB) estimates that there are currently 1.75 million vacancies in Germany.

