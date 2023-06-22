Labor market – Esken defends lane change for unrecognized asylum seekers

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Before the Bundestag vote on the Skilled Immigration Act, SPD leader Saskia Esken defended the so-called lane change for unrecognized asylum seekers. “It’s absurd when companies employ refugees and they are then pushed away from the workbench or the care bed,” Esken told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Friday edition).

“People who can earn their own living, who are well integrated, who have found their place, should have the opportunity to stay even if their asylum application has not been recognized.” The law is an important contribution to remedying the shortage of skilled workers in Germany. So far, the recruitment of skilled workers from abroad has failed, among other things “due to the huge bureaucratic effort and in many places due to a lack of a welcoming culture in Germany,” said Esken. “Both aren’t exactly attractive.” It is a question of respect to also recognize foreign educational qualifications, instead of “forcing people, as has been the case up to now, to get involved in the labor market and to carry out unskilled work”. A devaluation of German qualifications is not to be expected as a result. “It’s not about recognizing lesser skills as equal, but also about recognizing existing good skills.” Esken called for the immigration of skilled workers to be supported with a rapid increase in adherence to collective bargaining agreements. “Of course we have to be careful not to encourage wage and salary dumping,” she said. “This can be achieved through security measures when hiring out employees, but above all through a clear commitment to the statutory minimum wage and collective agreements.” Many federal states already have a collective bargaining agreement that makes the award of public contracts dependent on the payment of collective wages. “The federal government must now follow suit,” said Esken.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

