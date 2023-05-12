Home » Labor market: Fewer vacancies – where it becomes more difficult for applicants
Business

Labor market: Fewer vacancies – where it becomes more difficult for applicants

by admin
Labor market: Fewer vacancies – where it becomes more difficult for applicants

BRecruiters – whether they are just starting their careers or have changed jobs – could long believe they were on the winning side in Germany. For more than ten years, the number of job vacancies in the country has mainly been in one direction: it has risen sharply. Most recently – after a short Corona low – ever steeper. Last winter, the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB) reported an all-time high of two million vacancies.

Now, however, the economic downturn is also leaving its mark on the labor market.

See also  Local debt hits a record high Li Keqiang again raises downward pressure on the economy | Ministry of Finance | Local Government Bonds | Real Estate

You may also like

Tariff conflict at the railways: No rapprochement —...

Gubitosi, from Tim to Lavazza. The former CEO...

BLOCKING PERIOD – Simplified access to short-time work...

Elisabetta Canalis, crazy lingerie (who doesn’t zoom…) and...

Best Android phone for only 500 euros? These...

Yellen: “Use default if debt ceiling is not...

Flashpoints – Again deadly clashes at border between...

Ferrari, overtaking Stellantis on the Stock Exchange: it’s...

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down...

Censis-Confcommercio Report: «Confidence at its peak, but uncertainty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy