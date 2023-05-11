Labor market – government plans law against surveillance at work

.

Berlin (German news agency) – In the future, there will be much stricter rules in Germany for the monitoring, control or selection of employees by artificial intelligence. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (both SPD) want to prevent the complete monitoring of employees in a new “Employee Data Protection Act”, as the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Friday edition) reports.

“AI will play an increasingly important role. This offers immense opportunities, but also the dangers that processes are no longer transparent, that people are discriminated against or personal rights are violated through improper surveillance,” said Faeser of the SZ. Minister of Labor Heil also sees an urgent need for action. He is concerned that “good working conditions, fair wages and occupational safety also apply in the digital world of work,” he said. In the summer, Faeser and Heil wanted to present a first draft of the law, according to the SZ in government circles. An internal paper by the ministries, reported on by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, outlines how sensitive data, for example on the state of health, whereabouts of employees, political convictions, sexual orientation or origin should be protected. In the future, video recordings will only be allowed in exceptional cases, such as to avert danger for employees. “We want to clearly regulate this, especially for dangerous situations, for example when firefighters are on duty,” said Faeser. In general, however, the following applies: “There must be protected retreats where you can be unobserved.” Employers should “not be allowed to create complete movement and performance profiles for their employees,” the ministry paper continues. “Necessary and sensible practices” such as recording driving and rest times should remain possible. The government, on the other hand, wants to limit the use of AI in application processes. Corresponding programs must comply with scientific standards and may only examine properties that are important for a position. According to the ministries’ paper, “it should be clearly and reliably laid down which questions are not permitted in the job interview”. Medical examinations should only be permitted if they are necessary for the performance of a job or are required by law, for example in the case of pilots. Experts also believe that legal rules are urgently needed. “Both the opportunities and the risks of artificial intelligence can be controlled,” said AI expert Johanna Wenckebach, scientific director of the Hugo Sinzheimer Institute for Labor and Social Law (HSI), which is close to the trade union. The data protection of employees has already been insufficient in many cases. “The possibility of evaluating huge amounts of data with AI increases the possibilities for misuse – and with it the need to protect this data,” said Wenckebach.

