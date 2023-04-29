Labor market – Heil does not expect jobs to be lost because of AI

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) expects that no jobs will be destroyed by artificial intelligence (AI) in Germany overall. “Individual jobs will be lost, but many new ones will also be created,” he told the “Tagesspiegel” (Saturday edition).

“According to everything we know and can collect, we as a society will not run out of work in the future either.” But it will be different work in many ways. Heil expects a rapid change in the job market. “From 2035 there will be no more jobs that have nothing to do with AI,” said Heil, referring to forecasts from his company. For this reason, Germany must become a republic for further education. The SPD politician referred to the opportunities of AI. To alleviate the shortage of skilled workers, it offers “a huge potential that we have to fully exploit,” said Heil. Artificial intelligence can also be used in the offices. According to Heil, AI can make it faster and easier to apply for citizen benefits and change the way the offices work so that employees can focus more on personal conversations.

HOME PAGE