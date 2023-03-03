.

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) assures that the contribution rate in the statutory pension insurance system will only have to be raised moderately by the end of the decade, even after the limit that applies until 2025 has expired. There are currently five million more employees subject to social security contributions than forecast ten years ago, which means that the contribution rate can be kept at the previous level for longer than expected, Heil told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Saturday edition).

“Only in the second half of the 2020s will the rate increase slightly,” he said. “My goal is to prevent an excessive increase afterwards,” Heil assured, adding: “We can achieve that if we do our homework on the subject of securing skilled workers and also achieve a dampening of contributions through generational capital.” The minister explained: “I want to stabilize the statutory pension in the long term so that people can continue to rely on good old-age provision in the future,” said Heil. The traffic light coalition plans to extend the so-called stop line at the pension level, which will secure a level of 48 percent by 2025. The second stop line, which is intended to prevent the contribution rate from rising above 20 percent, should not be continued after 2025. At the same time, Heil defended Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s (FDP) plan to take on debt initially amounting to ten billion euros, invest it in the capital market and use the income from the mid-2030s to dampen pension contributions. “It’s not about any gambling on the financial markets, but about long-term money to strengthen the statutory pension,” Heil told RND. He was also willing to use additional funds for so-called generational capital. “If the finance minister sees scope for further sums, I’ll be happy to look at it,” he said. “But it’s also clear that the more money the finance minister invests sensibly and in the long term in generational capital, the higher the returns will be later in order to dampen the contributions. As the minister responsible for pensions, I can’t have anything against that,” said the SPD politician .

