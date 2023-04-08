Home Business Labor market: Metal employers against a four-day week – WELT
Dhe employers in the steel industry reject IG Metall’s demand for a four-day week. The companies have their hands full coping with the transformation, said Gerhard Erdmann, head of the steel employers’ association, the “image” according to the preliminary report. They would therefore need more rather than less working time. A four-day week with full wage compensation, as demanded by IG Metall, also leads to an exorbitant increase in costs and thus to a deterioration in the competitive position. “You endanger jobs,” said Erdmann. The demand for a three-hour reduction in working hours with full wage compensation corresponds to an 8.5 percent increase in hourly wages, which comes in addition to the previously announced demands for a collective wage increase.

IG Metall announced the move on Wednesday and declared that this was the next step towards an attractive industrial working environment, one in which life and work could be easily combined. The steel industry has often been a pioneer for progressive tariff regulations. Therefore, the demand basically has an impact beyond the steel industry. But it is a longer-term goal.

