Labor market – More and more employees are working part-time

Berlin (German news agency) – Almost 30 percent of all employees subject to social security contributions work less than the full number of hours. This emerges from a response by the federal government to a question from the left in the Bundestag, about which the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Thursday edition) reports.

According to this, 10.2 million people now work part-time (as of mid-2022). This is significantly more than ten years earlier, in 2012 there were still 7.3 million (almost 25 percent) employees. Almost every second woman has now reduced the number of hours – but mostly not voluntarily. Despite all the political efforts to expand childcare and care services, millions of employees in Germany are still working less time than they actually want. Part-time work has long been typical for women, but the proportion has continued to grow in recent years, from 44.4 percent in 2012 to 49.6 percent in 2022, so almost every second female employee only works with a reduced weekly working time. For men, there was an increase at a lower level from 8.6 to 12.6 percent. Only about a quarter of part-time employees say they voluntarily work less than full-time. The main reasons for women: They look after children (27.2 percent), those in need of care or people with disabilities (17 percent). A good five percent of the women stated that they could not find a full-time job. The situation is exacerbating the shortage of skilled workers in other sectors as well, because women cannot work there full-time or at all because of the care situation. The response from the federal government also shows that those who work part-time are more likely to receive low wages than full-time employees. And the shorter the part-time work, the more often employees are paid low wages. While 11.5 percent of all employees subject to social insurance contributions were low wages, almost every fourth employee (24.6 percent) received only low wages in jobs with less than 20 hours per week. With a working time between 20 and 30 hours it was 17.1 percent. For the survey in April 2022, the threshold for low wages was twelve euros.

