.

Berlin (German news agency) – More people who have reached the standard retirement age and have collected more than 35 years of contributions to the pension insurance are retiring later than is normally planned. This is the result of figures from the Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund for the years 2017 to 2021, which the newspapers of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Friday editions) report on.

Data for 2022 is not yet available. In 2017, 4,720 people accumulated pension supplements because they postponed their retirement. This applied to 5,902 people in 2018 and 6,756 in 2019. A year later there were 7,572 contributors. The following year, 2021, the number dropped slightly to 7,532. Those who defer their pension receive a surcharge of 0.5 percent per month. Pensions with less than 35 years of contributory and non-contributory periods and contract pensions – i.e. pensions with insurance periods abroad – were not taken into account in the data. It is unclear whether people postponed the start of their pension because they continued to work or because they were not employed and later claimed their pension. The data do not refer to people who worked and paid contributions in addition to the pension.

HOME PAGE