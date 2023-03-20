.

Berlin (German news agency) – In view of possible rail strikes before Easter, Secretary of State for Transport Michael Theurer called on those involved to act responsibly. “I appeal to the collective bargaining parties to avoid traffic chaos,” said the FDP politician and federal government representative for the railways of the “Rheinische Post” (Monday edition).

It is the task of Deutsche Bahn and the transport company to take appropriate precautions in good time. “The labor dispute must not be at the expense of the population,” emphasized Theurer. All sides are called upon to “behave in accordance with their responsibilities”.

