Home Business Labor market – railway officer appeals to the responsibility of the collective bargaining partners
Business

Labor market – railway officer appeals to the responsibility of the collective bargaining partners

by admin
Labor market – railway officer appeals to the responsibility of the collective bargaining partners

Strike notice on the traindts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – In view of possible rail strikes before Easter, Secretary of State for Transport Michael Theurer called on those involved to act responsibly. “I appeal to the collective bargaining parties to avoid traffic chaos,” said the FDP politician and federal government representative for the railways of the “Rheinische Post” (Monday edition).

It is the task of Deutsche Bahn and the transport company to take appropriate precautions in good time. “The labor dispute must not be at the expense of the population,” emphasized Theurer. All sides are called upon to “behave in accordance with their responsibilities”.

HOME PAGE

See also  Current gas storage level in Germany: Our storages are full

You may also like

Lgbt parents, Pascale: “Salvini homophobic”. The hug with...

Fed Raised Concerns About Silicon Valley Bank’s Risk...

Bridge over the Strait, that’s how it will...

Ban on oil and gas heating: Greens Secretary...

Champions: first sentence for the clashes, 28 months...

Changzhou, Jiangsu: Integrating advantageous industries and capital to...

Rai, “new presenter at Agora”: who she is....

Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS CEO: “Together...

Schlein also brings Zan back to life: “The...

A bold attempt to statically experience the FAW...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy