In Switzerland, employment continued to grow in the fourth quarter.

The number of jobs increased by 2.3 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year and thus for the seventh time in a row.

More jobs were created again.

Overall, the Federal Statistical Office (BFS) counted 5,398 million employees in Switzerland in the fourth quarter, as stated in a statement. In addition, the number of vacancies rose by a good 18 percent year-on-year to 121,800.

Both the secondary sector (industry and construction) and the tertiary sector (services) contributed to job growth. In all major regions, too, the development of employment showed an upward trend. In the service sector, employment rose by 2.2 percent. A total of 4,276 million people work in the service sector.

More jobs were also created in industry and construction. The number of employees there grew by 2.3 percent to 1,121 million.

Legend: According to the FSO, employment increased in all major Swiss regions.

Seasonally adjusted, total employment increased by 0.7 percent to 5,379 million compared to the previous quarter. Converted into full-time jobs, the total employment in Switzerland would be 4,193 million full-time jobs. This is an increase of 2.4 percent compared to the previous year.

The prospects also remain positive. The employment outlook indicator rose 1.2 percent year-on-year to 1.07. According to the FSO, the increase is due in particular to the tertiary sector. Meanwhile, the difficulties in recruiting qualified personnel have increased.



