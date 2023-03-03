- In Switzerland, employment continued to grow in the fourth quarter.
- The number of jobs increased by 2.3 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year and thus for the seventh time in a row.
- More jobs were created again.
Overall, the Federal Statistical Office (BFS) counted 5,398 million employees in Switzerland in the fourth quarter, as stated in a statement. In addition, the number of vacancies rose by a good 18 percent year-on-year to 121,800.
Both the secondary sector (industry and construction) and the tertiary sector (services) contributed to job growth. In all major regions, too, the development of employment showed an upward trend. In the service sector, employment rose by 2.2 percent. A total of 4,276 million people work in the service sector.
More jobs were also created in industry and construction. The number of employees there grew by 2.3 percent to 1,121 million.
Seasonally adjusted, total employment increased by 0.7 percent to 5,379 million compared to the previous quarter. Converted into full-time jobs, the total employment in Switzerland would be 4,193 million full-time jobs. This is an increase of 2.4 percent compared to the previous year.
The prospects also remain positive. The employment outlook indicator rose 1.2 percent year-on-year to 1.07. According to the FSO, the increase is due in particular to the tertiary sector. Meanwhile, the difficulties in recruiting qualified personnel have increased.
SRF 4 News, February 24, 2023, 9:00 a.m.; awp/zero;widb
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.
Close
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More
Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer
push notifications
You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?
Most Read Articles
Scroll left
Scroll right
Social Login
For the registration we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
{* firstName *}
{* lastName *}
{* emailAddress *}
{* displayName *}
{* mobile *}
{* addressCity *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}