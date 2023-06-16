Labor market: That’s how big the impact of the pandemic was

The pandemic had a serious impact on developments in the labor market. At times, the fluctuation collapsed completely. Recently, however, it has clearly gone up again. Experts warn against an illusion in the political objectives in the course of the energy transition.

JEvery fifth employee in Germany has changed jobs in the past three years. While the turnover activities of employees decreased significantly in the first year of Corona and then collapsed in 2021, there has been an increase again for around a year. This is the result of a study by the strategy consultancy EY-Parthenon which is exclusively available to WELT AM SONNTAG. For this purpose, more than 3,300 employees from 20 industries were interviewed throughout Germany.

Only 4.4 percent of employees decided to change jobs between March 2021 and February 2022 – the long-term level to date has been eight to nine percent annually. As the situation on the labour market relaxed, the number of job changes rose again as a result. It is currently at 8.9 percent between March 2022 and February 2023 and is therefore at the upper end of the average level.

Read more about the job market

The most obvious was that migration of workers in the hotel and catering industry. The sector was hit particularly hard economically by the long lockdowns. A large part of the companies took the state short-time allowance full, but many jobs have also been lost. Overall, the number of employees in this area fell by almost 14 percent between March 2020 and August 2022.

On the other hand, the Internet and information technology (IT) sectors benefited the most during Corona. Many employees also switched to public administration. The growth in these sectors was ten and nine percent, respectively, between March 2020 and August 2022. The situation is different for young professionals. According to the data, the areas of media and PR, education and IT were able to record the most access compared to the pre-Corona period.

also read

What is striking, however, is that “employees who are willing to change do not necessarily remain loyal to their industry,” says Gregor Enderle, economist and partner at EY-Partheon. On average, more than every second employee (60.7 percent) opts for a different industry, as the study shows. “Low loyalty to the employer must be a warning signal for companies,” says Ederle. Nowadays it is more difficult to attract and retain loyal employees.

“It is incomprehensible to take even more work done out of the labor market now” The labor market policy spokesman for the FDP, Pascal Kober, considers the proposal for a four-day week to be “incomprehensible” in view of the need for skilled workers. The assumption that working a four-day week would be more productive is wrong because many activities require the employees to be present.

For example, only 24 percent of those who changed jobs stayed in the “Energy, Water and Environment Sector”. “The political goal of retaining employees in the course of the transformation in the energy sector is apparently not successful in many cases because the training requirements are completely different,” says Ederle. “Anyone who has always worked in lignite mining or a nuclear power plant will not be able to switch to the solar sector without further ado.”

A “real bloodletting” can also be observed in the automotive industry, explains Ederle. Only six percent of employees would have opted for this sector again when changing jobs, more than 90 percent would have looked for another branch of the economy. “This is a clear signal for the massive structural change that is currently pending in the automotive sector.”

According to the data, salary is the most frequently cited reason for a new job. All in all, however, the so-called soft factors predominate, such as the desire for more variety, a new perspective, a better corporate culture or more favorable general conditions and working hours.

Every second person leaves because of the remuneration

Ederle believes that “an attractive overall package including an appealing corporate culture” is therefore increasingly important for employers if they want to retain potential employees. “The more precisely employers can get a picture of the mood of their workforce, the easier it is to retain talent and implement effective retention measures,” says the economist.

The Dutch personnel service provider Randstad has also examined what are currently the most common reasons for a job change. A survey of 3,800 employees in Germany showed that every second person leaves because of the salary.

Around 30 percent quit because of a bad work-life balance. A quarter of those surveyed are concerned about a better overall offer, and 23 percent each give a lack of further development opportunities or long commuting times as reasons for termination.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.