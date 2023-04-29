Home » Labor market – the debate about the four-day week continues
Labor market – the debate about the four-day week continues

Labor market – the debate about the four-day week continues

Berlin (German news agency) – Representatives of the Union and FDP have criticized SPD leader Saskia Esken’s proposal for a four-day week with full wage compensation. The deputy chairman of the Union faction in the Bundestag, Hermann Gröhe (CDU), warned that this would damage Germany’s economy.

“Reducing working hours and making work more expensive in times of a shortage of skilled workers would do a disservice to competitiveness,” Gröhe told Berlin’s Tagesspiegel (Sunday edition): “The SPD leader is once again on the path to economic reason as a ghost driver.” The labor market policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Pascal Kober, told the newspaper that Esken’s proposal was “hard to understand” given the massive need for skilled workers in many sectors. The assumption that working would generally be more productive with the current four-day week is incorrect because many activities, especially in the care sector, police or medical care, require the employee to be present. “Where a four-day week can be agreed, employees and employers can agree on this themselves without having to resort to political advice,” said the FDP politician.

