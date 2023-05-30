Labor market: Unemployment in Germany is likely to rise again

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Warning signals also come from the employment barometer of the Munich Ifo Institute. The expectations of the companies are directly queried. “Companies in Germany are less willing to hire,” said Ifo researcher Klaus Wohlrabe. The ifo employment barometer turned negative in May at 98.3 points after 100.2 points in April. “Fewer new orders and increasing uncertainty are triggering reluctance among companies,” says Klaus Wohlrabe. “Caution is also increasing in the service sector, which has recently been positive.”

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Economists at Deutsche Bank Research point out that employment

in Germany continued to increase in the first quarter. “Nevertheless, seasonally adjusted unemployment rose up to April.”

This apparent contradiction points to a peculiarity. In Germany, hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine are currently seeking protection from Russia’s war of aggression. Because of their special status, unlike refugees from other countries, they are allowed to work in Germany. For Germany, this is a chance against the labor shortage. Initially, however, many Ukrainians appear in the unemployment statistics while looking for a job. In the course of the year, more people from the Ukraine, some of whom are currently still taking part in courses, would go looking for work, the IAB also writes.

read too Overview: All forecasts for the economy and GDP in Germany at a glance

Young woman on the way to the employment agency, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Europe || Model release available / minimum price 20 euros Picture Alliance The warning signals are multiplying on the job market. The recession is having an impact on the demand for employees. This is shown by surveys by the Ifo Institute and the Federal Employment Agency. At the moment, that would mean more of a relaxation on the labor market. Because workers and skilled workers are still scarce, jobs are less so. However, unemployment in Germany is now beginning to rise again. The warning signals are multiplying on the German labor market. the persistent weakness of the economy is increasingly slowing down the supply of jobs. With the labor market barometers of the Ifo Institute and the Federal Employment Agency, two important leading indicators for the labor market are pointing downwards. In Germany, there is still a shortage of workers and skilled workers. But beneath the surface, unemployment is beginning to rise again. The Labor market barometer of the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB) declined for the second straight month in May after previously rising since September. The indicator fell by 0.8 to 101.8 points. The value above the neutral mark of 100 points still points to a positive development of the labor market in the coming months. But the momentum is fading. “The peak of the energy crisis is over, but the consequences are weighing on economic development,” explains Enzo Weber, from the research facility of the Federal Employment Agency. The component predicting unemployment actually fell 1.5 points to 98.0 points, back below the neutral 100 point mark. This leads us to expect an increase in unemployment. See also Electric cars, incentives until 2026 and fast charging stations to boost demand read too More than just a “technical recession” – the German economy will also shrink in 2023 as a whole, warns Deutsche Bank The IAB barometer is based on the assessments of the employment agencies. The researchers point out that the opportunities for the unemployed in particular have suffered during the ongoing crisis. One result: the number of people who have been unemployed for more than a year is almost 180,000 above the pre-crisis level. The proportion of unemployed without vocational training has increased significantly. “>”> External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Warning signals also come from the employment barometer of the Munich Ifo Institute. The expectations of the companies are directly queried. “Companies in Germany are less willing to hire,” said Ifo researcher Klaus Wohlrabe. The ifo employment barometer turned negative in May at 98.3 points after 100.2 points in April. “Fewer new orders and increasing uncertainty are triggering reluctance among companies,” says Klaus Wohlrabe. “Caution is also increasing in the service sector, which has recently been positive.”

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Economists at Deutsche Bank Research point out that employment

in Germany continued to increase in the first quarter. “Nevertheless, seasonally adjusted unemployment rose up to April.”

This apparent contradiction points to a peculiarity. In Germany, hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine are currently seeking protection from Russia’s war of aggression. Because of their special status, unlike refugees from other countries, they are allowed to work in Germany. For Germany, this is a chance against the labor shortage. Initially, however, many Ukrainians appear in the unemployment statistics while looking for a job. In the course of the year, more people from the Ukraine, some of whom are currently still taking part in courses, would go looking for work, the IAB also writes.

read too Overview: All forecasts for the economy and GDP in Germany at a glance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

