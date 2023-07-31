Labor market: “Unfriendly and arrogant” – what disturbs foreign skilled workers about life in Germany

Anyone who comes to Germany to work finds no friends, encounters severe language problems, a backward digital world and boring leisure activities. Good job prospects alone cannot hide the location’s shortcomings. At least that is the result of the “Expat Insider 2023” survey by the expat portal InterNation. More than 12,000 people living and working abroad in 53 countries were asked what they really think about their life abroad and about local people. The result is sobering.

