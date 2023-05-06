Laboratory meat is an approach to sustainable consumption

In Singapore, restaurant guests can already order a lab steak grown from stem cells. The leap into a more sustainable future could also succeed with us, after all 69 percent of the panel viewers at the “Better Future Conference” would try artificial meat.

“However, there is a risk that we in Europe will fall behind for bureaucratic reasons, other countries such as Singapore or the USA are much faster,” warns Christoph Mayr, CEO of Mirai Foods. A million tons laboratory meat annually he wants to produce in ten years from cattle stem cells. “We have more than 100 factories worldwide where we produce,” says Mayr.

It’s a first step. “Meat is big, around 500 million tons of meat are produced and consumed every year.” Mirai Foods is headquartered in Switzerland. “That makes sense because we find a very good ecosystem there, many foodtech and medical technology companies, great universities and a high quality of life.” This constellation also attracts international talent. “We are a very international team of currently 20 people, many of whom moved to Switzerland because of us,” says Mayr.

The hunger for meat in the world is enormous and continues to grow – as is the population. The Food and Agriculture Organization assumes that meat consumption will increase by around 66 percent by 2050. In Germany, an average of around 52 kilos of meat per capita is consumed per year. Everyone agreed that something had to change in consumer behavior. However, the hunger for real meat cannot be completely switched off. Livestock farming and meat production are still in demand.

First German animal protection label

The German Society for Nutrition considers a reduction in meat consumption around half doable. That is quite realistic, according to Jochen Dettmer, farmer and board spokesman of the Neuland association. “Our vision of agriculture and animal husbandry is that it can be done. But we have to get away from intensive industrial animal husbandry and all eat a little less meat.”

The uncharted territory-Association for animal-friendly and environmentally friendly livestock farming was founded in 1988 by small farmers, the German Animal Welfare Association, the Association for the Environment and Nature Conservation and the Working Group on rural agriculture. Neuland was considered the first German animal welfare label in the livestock sector.

“30 years ago we started as pioneers to fight for species-appropriate animal husbandry,” says Dettmer. “Today we are positioned differently in the sustainability debate than we were then. The industrialized countries are questioning their eating habits very intensively.

But a completely meat-free diet or a laboratory meat diet does not have to be the alternative, as is so often the case, there is a happy medium.” The demand flows are already different, for example due to inflation and high energy prices, but also due to a changed lifestyle. “But the conversion doesn’t happen overnight.”

A matter of price

In addition to the area required for animal husbandry, the CO 2 -ejection a problem. For the production of one kilogram of beef, around 13 kilograms of CO 2 caused. With beef from the laboratory one can save about 90 percent of the greenhouse gases, Mayr promises. “We have to make a lot of differentiation as to where the meat comes from and where the animal feed comes from,” Dettmer contradicts. It’s different with pasture meat.

“You can produce beef with an intensive input of external feed, protein sources and fertilizer, like it’s done in South America and the US, or I can do extensive grazing and develop systems that use CO2 internally 2 -are neutral. The regrowing grass binds CO 2 from the air,” explains Dettmer. “I don’t think that in 2030 we will have a cultured meat share of ten percent and laboratory meat will be cheaper than grass-fed meat. We get the sun that produces the grass for free.”

Meat consumption is also a question of price and is also becoming more expensive at discounters. “Although we are experiencing higher prices and a slight decline in meat consumption, organic has generally increased for us,” says Julia Adou, Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi Süd. “Plant-based eating is on the up, albeit at a low level.”

health for humans

A mix of all solutions can bring health to people and the planet. Meat is also part of our culture and nature. And lab meat is an industry that is developing. People’s awareness of nutrition and nature has risen sharply in the last five years.

“We have been involved in a wide variety of committees for 15 years and have always campaigned for more animal welfare. Of course, we deal with all trends and developments,” says Julia Adou. By 2030, Aldi only wants to sell class 3 and 4 meat.

In general, a third of meat sales go through trade, a third is exported and another third is sold through specialist shops. “Retailers have the power, and we also support that,” says Dettmer. “But he can’t do it alone, so we need an overall concept. The trend towards sustainable consumption cannot be stopped.”