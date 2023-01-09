TURIN. The labor market is disbanded and burns 27,000 jobs. After two months of growth, says Istat, in November the employed and unemployed decrease, while the inactive increase. Employment, explains the institute of statistics, drops (-0.1%) for women, employees and for the range between 35 and 49 years. Tepid positive signals, however, for men, temporary workers, the self-employed and young people between 15 and 24 years of age.

So the genres

According to the monthly snapshot, the number of job seekers decreases (-0.8%) for both genders and among those under 35 years of age. If the total unemployment rate is stable at 7.8%, the youth rate drops to 23.0% (-0.6 points). What is worrying is the increase in the number of inactive people between the ages of 15 and 64: +0.4%, 49,000 more Italians who have given up and stopped looking for a job. However, the total number of employees remains 314,000 higher than in November 2021, while the number of independent workers is 36,000 lower.

The comparison

Comparing the September-November 2022 quarter with the previous one (June-August), there was instead an increase in the number of employed people (+0.1%, equal to +27 thousand units). The growth in employment recorded in the quarterly comparison is associated with the decrease in job seekers (-1.3%, equal to -26 thousand units) and inactive (-0.2%, equal to -24 thousand units).