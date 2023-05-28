Labriola (Tim): «We are in a perfect storm in the Tlc»

Listen to the audio version of the article

She, a student of the Partenope University of Naples, Filomena Dora Petrozzino, Generation Z. Him, the managing director of Tim, Pietro Labriola. Two generations and two ideas that meet, at the Trento Festival of Economics, in an open discussion to talk about change. A change that must be managed and oriented towards the creation of value in order not to suffer it. Starting above all from the dialogue. Which is “a fundamental lever”.

Labriola, also conversing with professor Max Bergami, head of the Business School of Bologna, repeatedly underlines how «dialogue between generations is an important lever in every area and it must be facilitated to create new opportunities». A dialogue between generations but also within the company. «Tim is a multigenerational company in which the needs of 25-35 year olds and those of 55 year olds coexist. Dialogue is needed to understand the respective differences of approach and scales of values, acting accordingly also at an organizational and trade union level. Dialogue is important between shareholders, between stakeholders, between generations who join the company, it is an element that unites» and «always leads to solutions».

To dialogue it is necessary to “break the rules” between those who are 55 years old and had a dictionary and an encyclopedia at home and learned everything by heart at school and a generation that has constant access to information. So, this is Labriola’s invitation, we must speak the language of young people which is that of Tik Tok and trappers, focus on ESG principles “because we believe in them and not because there is a check list that you must sign to get funding”. In order to create value, change passes through four directions: the evolution of society, precisely, but also technology and challenges, business and its rules and leadership.

On leadership, the top manager underlines how «the true leader must know how to motivate and give an overall vision of things, overcoming differences. Anyone who manages a group of people must have the ability to motivate them». In the telecommunications world, for example, «there is a need for technical leadership, someone who knows how to deal with the specific problems of the sector in which they operate and of the company as a whole. As when one turns to specialist doctors for important surgical operations, one cannot rely on a general practitioner”.

Labriola talks about smart working and unicorns. But, inevitably, he outlines an analysis of the telecommunications sector and the rules to be reviewed. «Today the telecommunications are in the middle of the perfect storm and it is there for all to see. All European operators have economic difficulties »he admits. «Today the European telecommunications industry is having problems, because we set up a legitimate and correct logic and industrial policy 30 years ago but, like all things, it has a beginning and an end. We need to understand when those rules and logics are no longer suited to the times. Probably what is happening today shows that we need to change. It seems to me that the regulators, the stakeholders, all the policy makers have understood this at the Community level and at the Italian level. I’m sure something will change.” But, Labriola urges, be careful because “regulating the world with the rear-view mirror is the best way to crash a car”.