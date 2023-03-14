Source: Naturalrubber

March 14, 2023

On March 14, 2023, the main rubber contract opened at 11,890 yuan/ton, which has not changed much compared with yesterday. As of press time, the current rubber price is still around 12,000, and it is more likely to maintain this trend within the week.

Recently, there is news about terminal consumption on the fundamentals, which is also a point that has attracted a lot of attention recently. A new round of price cuts for automobiles has begun. Almost all major automobile brands have joined the price war. The National 6B standard will be implemented from July 1 this year. According to historical experience, every switch to the national standard will bring a wave of price cuts to the auto market. The Federation predicts that as the implementation date of the National 6B standard approaches, auto companies will gradually accelerate the clearance of old models, and prices will also loosen. In addition, the overall retail sales in the fourth quarter of last year were weak, and the inventories of many dealers were still at a relatively high level, and the demand for destocking was clear.

The clearance of old automobile stocks still has a certain role in promoting the destocking of rubber. However, from the perspective of terminal data, the sales data of passenger cars is not optimistic. From January to February 2023, the cumulative sales of automobiles in my country will be 3.62 million, a year-on-year decrease of 15%. The price reduction of automobiles will help to hedge against the negative impact caused by the early consumption brought about by the policy tilt of the automobile industry in the second half of 2022.

On the upstream side, the rubber tapping season is approaching, and the upstream of rubber will gradually show a trend of increasing pressure in April, and the advantage of seasonal supply reduction in rubber prices will gradually disappear.

On the whole, rubber supply and demand are both weak, and the market lacks bullish support, and rubber prices may continue to bottom out.

