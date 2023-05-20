Lack of craftsmen: Heil appeals to parents not to push their children to study

Iin the fight against labor shortages Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) also to the parents of potential trainees. In the meantime, half of a cohort do their Abitur and parents often urge their children to study afterwards, he said to the “Neuen Osnabrücker Zeitung“ (NOZ) from the weekend. “A lot of people break off. It doesn’t have to be.”

Craftsmanship must be strengthened and early career orientation is particularly important for this.

The President of the Central Association of German Crafts, Jörg Dittrich, recently young people to an apprenticeship in a craft encouraged – there are currently almost 40,000 training positions unfilled. The need is particularly great in the air conditioning professions, for example in heating, sanitary and air conditioning, for electricians and in construction in general.

also read

Heil said that he would like the Federal Employment Agency’s careers advice service to be “used even more” in schools from the seventh grade onwards. Early professional orientation is particularly important. He also advertised in the “NOZ” for crafts: “In many areas of the craft you can earn really well.”

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.