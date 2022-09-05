[Epoch Times, September 05, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhang Yuanzhang, Taiwan Taipei reported) Gazprom has announced an extended shutdown of Nord Stream 1, which will affect Europe’s energy supply. In order to avoid the “Lehman Crisis” in the energy industry, some European countries have proposed coping measures. Finland and Sweden successively announced on the 4th that they would provide hundreds of billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to power companies to help them overcome financial difficulties.

According to a Reuters report, the Finnish government plans to provide 10 billion euros (about 9.95 billion US dollars, equivalent to 305.5 billion Taiwan dollars) of debt guarantees to domestic power companies; the Swedish government provides 250 billion Swedish kronor (about 23.2 billion US dollars, equivalent to about Taiwan dollars) 709.8 billion).

Finnish Economy Minister Mika Lintila said the move was to prevent a Lehman bankruptcy-style crisis in the energy industry; Swedish Finance Minister Mikael Damberg said that without government guarantees, power producers could fall into technical bankruptcy on the 5th.

According to a separate Reuters report, European Council President Charles Michel held talks with major natural gas producer Qatar on the European energy crisis during a visit to Doha this week, a Qatari government official confirmed.

According to statistics, Russia usually supplies about 40% of the natural gas to Europe in previous years. State-run Qatar Energy, one of the largest gas exporters in the country, has been in talks with several European buyers over the past few months, but no new deal has been announced so far, the report said.

The report said that Russia announced plans to close the main natural gas pipeline to Europe, and European leaders are worried that they will face natural gas shortages this winter.

The problem for Qatar is that most gas supplies have long-term contracts with buyers from Asia, affecting energy supplies to Europe, the report said. But Qatar Petroleum could supply gas to Germany from its Golden Pass gas plant in Texas as early as 2024, according to Qatar’s deputy prime minister in May.

