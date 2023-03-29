Who ruined Italy? The Network replies to Affaritaliani.it

Deluge of comments to the post by Poalo Becchi for Affaritaliani.it, where all the faces of those who would have ruined Italy in the Covid era and beyond were indicated in a collage. From the former premier Conte to the former head of Health Roberto Speranza. Vito Urso writes: “All promoted. All in their place. Candidates for Knights of Labour. Mattarella thanks them The Italians a little less”. For Antonio Scarcelli “if we had serious justice”, there would now be a trial, but “unfortunately in this country there is nothing serious”.

One of the memes published by users in response to Affaritaliani.it

Salvatore Baldarotta wants to add “Monti, Passera, Prodi, Di Maio, Napolitano, etc etc”. Giuseppe Cavallo is calm because “I have faith in justice”. Alfonso Riva saves Figliuolo, “the general who carried out the orders of these incapable ones”.

“And where is Berlusconi? Who has been governing for more than 20 years”, points out Tania Intagliata. “Many newspapers are missing, as well as several politicians who sit among the majority,” observes Giulia Malus. Also for Marco Murgia “the most rotten ones and newsagents in tow are missing”. Even Michele Anelli takes it out on the press: “Practically all the journalists / newsagents are missing”

For Maria Luisa Emanuelli “If Minister Speranza hadn’t been there, the trucks would still have continued to transfer coffins to be cremated today”. Patty Ghera jokes about it (but maybe not too much): “I would add Garibaldi”. Alessandro Litta Modignani saves Draghi“serious person, who temporarily saved Italy from demagoguery and populism”.

