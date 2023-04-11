The US maker of food storage containers has money problems. Reusable actually corresponds to the zeitgeist.

One has money problems and considerable doubts as to whether business operations can be continued in view of liquidity bottlenecks. With these words, the company informed last Friday.

Three days later, on the first trading day after Easter, the stock collapsed by 49 percent. It could be the beginning of the end of the traditional company founded in 1946.

The Orlando, Florida-based reusable food storage company has been hugely popular for decades. “Tupper parties”, which were primarily held by women in their own four walls, helped to sell the products.

This is how Tupper parties work

The self-employed work on a commission basis and receive around 25 percent of the sales price after a long period of cooperation. Today, according to Tupperware Switzerland, 800 to 1000 people still organize Tupper parties in this country.

The company failed to adapt to the zeitgeist in good time, says Johanna Gollnhofer, marketing professor at the University of St. Gallen: “From a marketing perspective, certain trends have not really been addressed. On the one hand, one has seen that the role of the housewife has changed significantly in today’s society. And you could also see that digital channels have really gained in importance.»

Tupperware finally jumped on the digital train, just in time for the pandemic. The focus on home ownership during lockdown and home office requirements helped the company out of a crisis it was in at the time. But the change in strategy did not lead to any lasting success.

More expensive than the competition

In addition, the 8,500 different Tupperware products are significantly more expensive than the competition. The range of alternatives is large. “It’s a market that’s very easy to get into,” says Claire Boston of business intelligence service Bloomberg. Plastic and, increasingly, glass containers are making Tupperware a contest for customers.

Tupperware has managed to do what only a few brands can do: its name is a “deonym”, it stands for an entire product category. Anyone who speaks of “Tupperware” today does not necessarily mean the US brand.

How it all began

Legend: Brownie Wise at a Tupperware party in the 1950s.

Keystone

In 1946, Earl Tupper shook up the kitchen world with his colorful bowls. They have even made it into exhibitions as design classics. In the end, Brownie Wise, who was responsible for sales, initiated the successful “Tupper parties”. She convinced Earl Tupper to take his products off retail and only sell them that way.

For the second time in six months, Tupperware is now warning that the continuation of business operations is uncertain due to liquidity bottlenecks. US companies must issue this “going concern” warning if they believe that there is a greater risk of insolvency in the next twelve months.

It’s not the end yet

In the final quarter of 2022, sales fell 20 percent year-on-year to $313.7 million. The bottom line is that Tupperware made a loss of $35.7 million. The company recently failed to present its annual report on time. This could lead to the breach of credit agreements.

According to its own statements, the company has already hired consultants and started talks with potential investors to raise money. “The company is doing everything in its power,” promised boss Miguel Fernandez.