Lack of succession in Swiss companies: why everyone is affected

Lack of succession in Swiss companies: why we are all affected

A third of companies in Switzerland cannot be passed on to the next generation. Anyone who dismisses their fate as a private matter for the owner overlooks the macroeconomic implications.

Can be complex and emotional: Company handovers from one generation to the next.

Almost every sixth Swiss company controls according to a current commercial register analysis towards a successor problem. Classic owner-managed companies with a handful of employees are particularly affected. Architectural offices, ice cream parlors, small publishers. Anyone who dismisses their fate as a private matter for the respective owners overlooks the macroeconomic implications.

The same analysis assumes that around 100,000 jobs across Switzerland are in danger of disappearing because companies cannot solve their succession problems. While such estimates are exaggerated, observers argue, they should be taken seriously as warning signs. Especially now that the founding generation of baby boomers is gradually withdrawing from working life.

As statistics show, a growing proportion of young people do not want to follow in their footsteps. This not only has to do with the changed understanding of work, but also with social change. Education opens many more doors for boys today than it used to, especially women. Fixed pecking orders of yore are softening.

A third of the companies cannot already be transferred to the next generation, so external solutions are required. Owners of small businesses in particular are therefore well advised not to wait until the age of 65 to start planning their succession, but to pass on this important know-how as early as possible. Because the same applies in the Swiss economy as in Swiss politics: one (wo-)man shows are difficult to convey.