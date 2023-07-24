Lack of Turkish power generation boats in Cuba leads to significant loss in national electric power system

Title: Turkish Power Generation Boats Leave Cuba, Resulting in Loss of Megawatts

Subtitle: Measures taken to recover power and improve energy sector discussed by Minister of Energy and Mines

At least two Turkish power generation boats have departed from Cuba this year, aligning with the terms of contractual agreements, as confirmed by Vicente de la O Levy, the Minister of Energy and Mines. The withdrawal of these vessels has led to a loss of 170 megawatts (MW) in Cuba’s national electric power system (SEN), according to a report by Cubadebate.

In April of this year, it was reported that one of the rented generator ships, operated by the Turkish company Karadeniz Holding, had abandoned its location in the bay of Santiago de Cuba. However, the replacement of this boat with another that was already providing services in the western part of Cuba was successfully executed without any issues, highlighted Minister De la O Levy.

Despite the impact of these departures, the Minister emphasized the fruits of the strategy to recover generation capacities through maintenance and the concentration of efforts in thermal plants and engines in the first half of the year. The goal was to minimize disruptions during the summer compared to previous years.

The Minister also discussed the increase in generation at Energas, amounting to over 300MW, as a result of two completed gas wells. Additional drilling of a third well is being evaluated. Furthermore, the actions implemented to recover power have resulted in a 409MW increase by the end of June. The Minister expressed that this has led to a significant decrease in power outages as of May, with June experiencing only 62% of the affected power compared to the same period in 2022.

Despite these positive developments, the energy sector in Cuba continues to face challenges. The availability of diesel generator sets has decreased due to the lack of financing for maintenance and repairs. Logistic issues in fuel distribution have impacted the energy sector, including problems with CUPET tank cars and transportation by railways. However, an extensive financial effort has been made to address these problems and ensure the availability of fuel during the summer.

The lack of inputs, such as metering, has directly affected parts of the population in terms of electricity supply. Efforts are underway to address the state of transmission lines, distribution, and transformers, which were significantly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Currently, 99.9% of homes receive electrical service in Cuba through various means, including the national electric power system, isolated sources, and renewable energy systems.

Speaking of renewable energy, the Minister noted that Cuba has currently installed 333MW generated from renewable sources, resulting in significant savings in diesel consumption. However, the development of renewable energy sources has not progressed at the desired pace, and efforts are being made to expand photovoltaic solar energy generation by commissioning 1,300MW.

The article concluded by mentioning ongoing discussions with AZCUBA, the sugar company, on generating electricity in plants that do not participate in the harvest. This initiative aims to utilize the 528MW of installed power in these mills. The first outcomes of this project are anticipated before the end of the year.

In response to queries from members of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Minister De la O Levy mentioned the challenges regarding liquefied gas supply and financing for efficient household appliances.

In summary, while the departure of Turkish power generation boats has impacted Cuba’s power sector, the government’s efforts to recover generation capacities and improve energy infrastructure have shown positive results. Challenges in fuel distribution, maintenance, and input availability persist, but steps are being taken to address these issues and expand renewable energy sources.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

