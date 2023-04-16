Lack of winter energy: Now the left is also relying on dirty electricity

– Now the left is also relying on dirty electricity In Bundesbern it is becoming clear that electricity from water, sun and wind is not enough. The National Council Environment Commission is now planning small fossil power plants with the support of the SP and the Green Liberals.

SP parliamentary group leader Roger Nordmann and GLP founder Martin Bäumle expect that the fossil share in Swiss electricity will increase significantly. However, they believe that CO₂ emissions can be reduced overall. Photo: Keystone

It must be a painful realization for someone like Martin Bäumle, National Councilor and founding member of the Green Liberal Party: “We are hardly making enough progress with the construction of renewable energies to be able to cover the electricity requirements of heat pumps and electric cars in winter in the future,” he says . “We will also need combined heat and power plants.” These are mostly small or medium-sized power plants that run on oil, gas or other fuels. The waste heat can be used for heating at the same time.