Lacoste Opens First Concept Store ‘Le Club Evolution’ at Las Américas International Airport, Expanding Global Presence

French brand Lacoste opens first concept store at Las Américas International Airport

Lacoste has expanded its global presence by inaugurating its first concept store, “Le Club Evolution,” at the Las Américas International Airport (AILA). The move aims to bring the iconic style of Lacoste closer to travelers from all over the world.

Pamela Cheda Read, CEO of Più Meis, Lacoste’s representative in the country, highlighted the store’s modern, refreshed, and daring proposal, catering to the needs of all members and generations of families. The opening of “Le Club Evolution” reflects Lacoste’s creative energy and commitment to offering a variety of options to its customers.

Carlos Núñez, Business Development Director of Aerodom, expressed his delight in welcoming Lacoste as a new business partner at AILA. He emphasized that the presence of Lacoste at the airport will enhance the quality of the commercial offerings within the terminal. “Le Club Evolution” represents Lacoste’s dedication to bringing its iconic style and characteristic elegance to its loyal followers.

Núñez believes that the new store will provide travelers with the opportunity to purchase exclusive Lacoste products in a sophisticated and accessible environment. With this move, Lacoste aims to create a unique shopping experience for its customers at Las Américas International Airport.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

