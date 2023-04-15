Lacoste relies on Netflix series like Stranger Things

“Stranger Things” and Co.: Manor owners now rely on a cooperation with Netflix – but not for their department store The largest Swiss department store chain, Manor, has had turbulent times, including sales rumours. Meanwhile, the Geneva owners are heading towards Hollywood.

Fashion à la Hollywood: the new “Stranger Things” collection from Manor. Image: Netflix/Lacoste

downsizing, Chefwechsel, sales rumours: The largest Swiss department store chain has seen turbulent times. The impression that the owner company Maus Frères from Geneva gave their traditional company less weight than other business areas was strengthened recently. The latest deal from western Switzerland also speaks for this.